251122 by sudweeks
Photo 7748

251122

We took some family photos at the capitol building.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2122% complete

Annie D ace
a gem of of a portrait!
January 6th, 2026  
