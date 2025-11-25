Previous
251125 by sudweeks
251125

Teddy found that one of the presents under the tree lights up when you press it.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
