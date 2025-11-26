Previous
251126 by sudweeks
Photo 7752

251126

Teddy taking a nap. I got a new phone from work, and it's a downgrade from my old 14. I wish I would have just paid to replace the battery on the old one.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact