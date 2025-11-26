Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 7752
251126
Teddy taking a nap. I got a new phone from work, and it's a downgrade from my old 14. I wish I would have just paid to replace the battery on the old one.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7752
photos
14
followers
15
following
2123% complete
View this month »
7745
7746
7747
7748
7749
7750
7751
7752
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
3650+
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
26th November 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close