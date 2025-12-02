Sign up
Photo 7758
251202
We planned on making pizzas for dinner, but were out of propane. It's nice that this pizza oven can also use wood.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
0
3650+
NIKON Z 8
2nd December 2025 4:39pm
