251202 by sudweeks
251202

We planned on making pizzas for dinner, but were out of propane. It's nice that this pizza oven can also use wood.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2125% complete

Photo Details

