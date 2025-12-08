Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 7764
251208
Elizabeth is in an entrepreneur class, and they had to come up with a business idea, and present it to everyone. She had the idea for a bakery, and had samples with her pitch.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
7764
photos
13
followers
15
following
2127% complete
View this month »
7757
7758
7759
7760
7761
7762
7763
7764
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th December 2025 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close