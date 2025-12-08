Previous
251208 by sudweeks
Photo 7764

251208

Elizabeth is in an entrepreneur class, and they had to come up with a business idea, and present it to everyone. She had the idea for a bakery, and had samples with her pitch.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact