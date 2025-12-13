Sign up
Previous
Photo 7769
251213
Maggie dressed up for St. Lucia day. Becca usually makes cinnamon rolls for this, but the kids have been having so many treats recently, we decided to just do bread. And Becca's sourdough bread is really good.
13th December 2025
13th Dec 25
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
Photo Details
