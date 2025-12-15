Previous
251215 by sudweeks
Becca and Teddy. The kids have been really cute playing swords with Teddy.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
At first glance I thought he had a big bow on his head 😂😂
January 26th, 2026  
