251217 by sudweeks
Photo 7773

251217

Becca made a Disney World themed dinner. Smoked turkey legs, pretzel bites, popcorn and macaroons.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2129% complete

Photo Details

