260101 by sudweeks
Photo 7788

260101

2025 was a pretty good year for me. Everyone has been pretty healthy, I ran 3 half marathons, the fastest being just under 1 hour 54 minutes. I ran a total of just over 1000 miles for the year, and I 90 books this year. Looking forward to 2026.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
