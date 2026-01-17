Previous
260117 by sudweeks
Photo 7804

260117

My parents and sister were in town, so we headed over to the Hill Aerospace Museum. I love these skunkworks planes. SR-71C, U-2 and F-117.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact