Previous
260202 by sudweeks
Photo 7820

260202

The kids played with the curtain in the front room and ended up pulling the mount right out of the wall.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact