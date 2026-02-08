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Photo 7826
260208
Teddy's 2nd birthday is just a few days away.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
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Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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Photo Details
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3650+
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NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th February 2026 7:23pm
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