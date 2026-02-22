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260222 by sudweeks
Photo 7840

260222

Maggie and Matt making cookies. They were really good cookies.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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