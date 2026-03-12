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260312 by sudweeks
Photo 7858

260312

Trying to get Elizabeth registered for FSY for this summer. The registration page was frustrating. We started around 400th in line, got down to about 200 then it would jump up again. We were in the waiting queue for a good 12 hours before we got in.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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