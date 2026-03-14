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260314 by sudweeks
Photo 7860

260314

Quick photo from my 10 mile run this morning. I've got another 12 weeks before my marathon, and my long runs are going to be getting much longer.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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