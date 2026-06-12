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260612 by sudweeks
Photo 7950

260612

First run after my marathon. Still a little sore, but not as bad as I thought I'd be.
12th June 2026 12th Jun 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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