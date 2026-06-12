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Photo 7950
260612
First run after my marathon. Still a little sore, but not as bad as I thought I'd be.
12th June 2026
12th Jun 26
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Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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iPhone 16e
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12th June 2026 6:46am
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