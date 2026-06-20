Previous
260620 by sudweeks
Photo 7958

260620

I set a new personal record for half marathon. I finished in 1:47:34. Over 6 minutes faster than my previous record. It was a really fun race, I'll probably try to run this one again next year.
20th June 2026 20th Jun 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact