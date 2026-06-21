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260621 by sudweeks
Photo 7959

260621

Maggie made me scotcharoos for father's day. She's becoming a really good little cook.
21st June 2026 21st Jun 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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