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260704 by sudweeks
Photo 7972

260704

Maggie was in our towns parade. She had fun, but was really hot by the end of it.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
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