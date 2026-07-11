Previous
260711 by sudweeks
Photo 7979

260711

One of the barn sparrows left the nest, but is having a hard time flying. The other sparrows have been hanging out close to him, and making all sorts of noise at us when we enter and leave the house.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, then I transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day...
2186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact