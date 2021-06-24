Previous
Next
Colours and shapes! by suebookworm
15 / 365

Colours and shapes!

This allium is a little ‘on the turn’ in places, but I was struck by the different shapes and wanted to capture it before it was too late!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Sue

@suebookworm
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise