Charming wall and gate by suebookworm
17 / 365

Charming wall and gate

Olney … home of Amazing Grace poet William Cowper has some beautiful brick buildings. I think this is a lovely brick wall and gate.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Sue

@suebookworm
Sian
Nice pic. I like the ivy over the brick arch and weeds against the stone wall. (This is just a hint in case you enter this with the same wording in your competition. I can guess what other pics you are going with )
June 26th, 2021  
