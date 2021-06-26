Sign up
17 / 365
Charming wall and gate
Olney … home of Amazing Grace poet William Cowper has some beautiful brick buildings. I think this is a lovely brick wall and gate.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Sue
@suebookworm
Photo Details
Sian
Nice pic. I like the ivy over the brick arch and weeds against the stone wall. (This is just a hint in case you enter this with the same wording in your competition. I can guess what other pics you are going with )
June 26th, 2021
