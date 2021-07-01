Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
22 / 365
Interesting shaped roof!
Saw this lovely roof today whilst on an outing with photography group. The area was being renovated and a lot of activity.. this house looks all calm as if it’s seen it all before!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
@suebookworm
22
photos
4
followers
5
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
1st July 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Sian
Looks a bit Dutch? Lovely shapes and colours.
July 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close