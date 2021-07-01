Previous
Interesting shaped roof! by suebookworm
22 / 365

Interesting shaped roof!

Saw this lovely roof today whilst on an outing with photography group. The area was being renovated and a lot of activity.. this house looks all calm as if it’s seen it all before!
1st July 2021

Sue

@suebookworm
Sian
Looks a bit Dutch? Lovely shapes and colours.
July 1st, 2021  
