A viaduct or a pair of eyes?

As a memory of an enjoyable walk this morning by the River Ouse, was struck by how the viaduct could be also seen as eyes..! Is it just me? Under the arches of this particular viaduct are used in the summer to hold outdoor performances. This year it’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Not quite as great as the Cornish Minack Theatre but v glad to have it here.