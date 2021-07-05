Previous
Next
Lace ‘factory’ by suebookworm
26 / 365

Lace ‘factory’

Not really a factory as such but was a central place for local lace making..
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Sue

@suebookworm
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise