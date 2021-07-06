Previous
Quaint post box by suebookworm
27 / 365

Quaint post box

This old fashioned post box caught my eye this morning…it is probably 1950s and I think rather nice to look at, although I rarely send letters these days!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Sue

@suebookworm
