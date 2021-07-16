Sign up
Previous
Next
37 / 365
One very happy dog!
Although the River Ouse looks a little murky, Millie is loving it… and a few extra smells to add to her coat is a bonus!
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
2
0
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
16th July 2021 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
millie
Sian
Delightful. I love the way you have captured the splashes surrounding Millie.
July 16th, 2021
Mike
ace
Super splashes. Looks great fun had by all!
July 16th, 2021
