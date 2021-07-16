Previous
One very happy dog! by suebookworm
One very happy dog!

Although the River Ouse looks a little murky, Millie is loving it… and a few extra smells to add to her coat is a bonus!
16th July 2021

Sue

@suebookworm
Sian
Delightful. I love the way you have captured the splashes surrounding Millie.
July 16th, 2021  
Mike ace
Super splashes. Looks great fun had by all!
July 16th, 2021  
