38 / 365
Mid summer Bee
Walking Millie on a stunning day and listening to The Bee Keeper of Aleppo, and what fabulous timing…. Along comes a busy bee!
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
17th July 2021 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
millie
