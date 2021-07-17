Previous
Mid summer Bee by suebookworm
38 / 365

Mid summer Bee

Walking Millie on a stunning day and listening to The Bee Keeper of Aleppo, and what fabulous timing…. Along comes a busy bee!
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Sue

@suebookworm
