40 / 365
So called ‘freedom day’ ..
Well, here it is : ‘freedom day’ ! Traffic in Olney quite heavy suggesting people are out and about! No more concerns about Covid it seems! 😕
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Sue
@suebookworm
365
olney
Sian
Good to see a street shot. The church looms large - like COVID?
July 19th, 2021
