Previous
Next
So called ‘freedom day’ .. by suebookworm
40 / 365

So called ‘freedom day’ ..

Well, here it is : ‘freedom day’ ! Traffic in Olney quite heavy suggesting people are out and about! No more concerns about Covid it seems! 😕
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Sue

@suebookworm
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sian
Good to see a street shot. The church looms large - like COVID?
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise