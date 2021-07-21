Previous
Next
Stairway to Heaven? by suebookworm
42 / 365

Stairway to Heaven?

This lovely project is helping me see how many interesting building shapes there are in Olney. I saw this little bird on a roof top.. but thought it was rather unusual !
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Sue

@suebookworm
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise