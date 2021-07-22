Sign up
43 / 365
Aspley Guise late summer walk
The walking group that I belong to decided to continue with their planned ramble round Aspley Guise. 5 miles ! This image was taken during a much needed rest and shows that late Summer feel!
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Sue
@suebookworm
Tags
walk
,
summer
,
aspley
