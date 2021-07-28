Previous
Coffee ! by suebookworm
49 / 365

Coffee !

A visit to a new coffee shop in Woburn Sands was greatly enjoyed today, especially after noticing the lovely shades of coffee, brass and green!
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Sue

@suebookworm
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

