Previous
Next
Cat and ‘mouse’ game by suebookworm
53 / 365

Cat and ‘mouse’ game

I have two Siamese cats, and this one is the daughter of the recently poorly one. Always keen to have a lively game of chase the tape measure!
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Sue

@suebookworm
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sh
Lovely tones in this pic.
August 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise