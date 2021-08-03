Previous
Next
These boots are made for walking!? by suebookworm
55 / 365

These boots are made for walking!?

Met up with some friends at Castle Ashby and it was very nice wandering around the shops there. These wooden boots were just outside a shop selling ‘posh’ men’s shoes!
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Sue

@suebookworm
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise