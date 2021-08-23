Sign up
76 / 365
Blooming Buddhas!
I wonder if there is a collective name for a group of garden Buddhas?! I feel sorry for the two stone dogs… out on a limb?!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
0
Sue
@suebookworm
76
photos
7
followers
7
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
28th July 2021 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
