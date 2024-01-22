Previous
First snowdrops by suehazell
9 / 365

First snowdrops

Finally some sign of spring on its way. I’m not a winter lover. In fact I really only like summer!!! I should move somewhere warmer 🤣
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

