Relief!!

Last night was stressful ! Bentley was not himself and then couldn’t climb the stairs or even get on the sofa for a cuddle! He was barking and whining- still wouldn’t walk around. We called the vet at 22:00 knowing if we went it was £200+. But we would. Spoke to vet and had to take him there - 15 miles away. Had to get dressed again 😱. Just as we were sorting things out the little horror ran up the stairs and jumped on the bed!! Relief and frustration was felt all around!!! Go figure. He seemed fine. Wanted to go out to play.

Honestly being a dog mum is as exhausting as being a mum to a human!!!