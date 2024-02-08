Previous
Poorly dog. by suehazell
Poorly dog.

Not posted for a few days. Bentley ill- been to vets. Sickness due to drinking water on walk with bacteria in. He’s water dog so all water no matter what colour it is is somewhere to play. Getting better.
