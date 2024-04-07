Previous
Another good walk🤣 by suehazell
Another good walk🤣

Yes mud again. But he did have such a good time! Had to go into the muddy dyke and play. Would not come out. Hosepipe job upon return 🤣🤣🤣
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Patchmo

@suehazell
