Dawson falls. Clearwater BC by suehazell
50 / 365

Dawson falls. Clearwater BC

A day with Ben and Lauren - fab. Market in the am and bought some sourdough for lunch. Lovely bbq in evening.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

