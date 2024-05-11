Previous
Northern lights. by suehazell
Northern lights.

Thus was 2 nights ago in Banff. We went up the tunnel mountain road to a viewing point. Lots of people there. This was at about 12:30. Great to see !!!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

@suehazell
