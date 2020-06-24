Dining Out Differently

Hubby and I just spent a few days in Breckenridge, Colorado. The city has closed their Main Street to autos so restaurants can expand their outside seating. We did have lunch “in the street” yesterday and it was so nice to be in the mountains, eating out (in a different way). Most everyone was wearing a mask. Anyone serving you does wear a mask. You may remove your mask to eat, of course. Even with all of the new restrictions and policies, it felt very festive sitting outside in the sunshine. It was wonderful to have some new scenery to enjoy as we have been staying mostly at home the last 3 months. I hope you and yours have found some joyful and special times during this pandemic.