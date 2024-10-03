Previous
IMG_2618 by sueschaar
33 / 365

IMG_2618

A view out my frosted kitchen window.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise