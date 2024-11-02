Previous
IMG_2719 by sueschaar
IMG_2719

Sunrise as I leave for the day. The one thing I notice about this project is how much more observant I am.
2nd November 2024

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Chrissie ace
Gorgeous layers. I love the pink and grey with the dark silhouettes.
November 2nd, 2024  
