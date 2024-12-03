Previous
IMG_9352 by sueschaar
94 / 365

IMG_9352

Went to watch my grandsons swimming lesson. The pool looks so inviting!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact