IMG_2964 by sueschaar
129 / 365

IMG_2964

Finally a nice day for a winter walk along the ridge. Found a swing hanging from a tree.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
January 7th, 2025  
