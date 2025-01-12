Previous
IMG_2965 by sueschaar
134 / 365

IMG_2965

A winter walk on a sunny day.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj
Lovely sunny winter wonderland
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact