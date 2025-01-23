Sign up
145 / 365
IMG_3027
Meeting a friend for these delightful hot chocolates on a cold day.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
22nd January 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
hot
,
cafe
