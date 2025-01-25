Previous
IMG_2995 by sueschaar
147 / 365

IMG_2995

Sunset time!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Sue Schaar

@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Wendy ace
Stunning sunset. Those colors demand a fav. :-)
January 25th, 2025  
