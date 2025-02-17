Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
Winter sunset
Sunset from my deck as it’s too cold to go out.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
0
Sue Schaar
@sueschaar
I am in love with photography and this community. Now that I am retired hoping to find more time to dedicate to leaning...
Tags
sunset
Marj
ace
Lovely ethereal sunset glow. Great composition. Fence across the photo adds a sense of structure and helps guide the eye. The tree in the center gives a quiet strength to the vibe.
February 18th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
What a great view! Great light and great composition here.
February 18th, 2025
